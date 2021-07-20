Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $560,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. 267,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

