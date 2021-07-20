Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 59.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 185,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $158.98 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.