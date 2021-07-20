Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.35). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.