Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CVEO stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 101,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,285. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a PE ratio of -137.12 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

