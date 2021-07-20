Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce $286.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.80 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $233.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.