Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.77 Million

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report sales of $442.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.80 million and the lowest is $436.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $410.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.69. 13,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.56. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.