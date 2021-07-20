Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.87. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

