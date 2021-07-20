Analysts Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce $936.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $909.20 million to $964.50 million. Meritor reported sales of $514.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NYSE MTOR opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

