Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post sales of $853.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $864.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000.

NLSN opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

