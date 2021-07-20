Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce sales of $649.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $644.40 million and the highest is $653.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $584.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,341 shares of company stock worth $197,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. 3,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,938. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

