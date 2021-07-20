Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.22. The Gap reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 920%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,513. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Gap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Gap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Gap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

