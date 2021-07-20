Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post $867.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $893.85 million and the lowest is $794.42 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $682.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.86.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.48. 396,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,683. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $192.13 and a 12 month high of $386.57.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,230 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

