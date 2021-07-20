Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $276.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.91 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $246.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20. Insiders have sold a total of 104,706 shares of company stock worth $9,299,995 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.47. 644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

