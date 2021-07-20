Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.98. Prologis reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.