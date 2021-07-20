Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,702. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 842,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.23. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

