Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Zogenix posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 12,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

