Analysts Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target at $30.24

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRRVY. Barclays set a $30.24 target price on shares of Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

