Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $72.07

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,784 shares of company stock worth $5,783,791 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

