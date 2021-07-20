Analyzing ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) & Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 3.66% 14.42% 5.88% Airbnb N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ABM Industries and Airbnb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $5.99 billion 0.50 $300,000.00 $2.43 18.36 Airbnb $3.38 billion 24.11 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -8.49

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ABM Industries and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Airbnb 1 19 16 0 2.42

ABM Industries presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.05%. Airbnb has a consensus target price of $170.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Airbnb on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues. It also provides vehicle maintenance services to rental car providers. The Aviation segment supports airlines and airports with parking and janitorial to passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation. The Technology & Manufacturing segment provides janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services. The Education segment delivers janitorial, custodial, landscaping & grounds, facilities engineering and parking services for public school districts, private schools, colleges and universities. The Technical Solutions segment engages in mechanical and electrical services. The company was founded by Morris Rosenberg in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

