Analyzing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.24% 13.55% 2.02% Great Western Bancorp 22.88% 9.73% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.26 $202.03 million $1.42 33.09 Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 3.17 -$680.81 million $1.60 17.77

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Great Western Bancorp. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and Great Western Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 Great Western Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.88%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.69%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Great Western Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term and-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, personal, auto, and other loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 175 branches in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

