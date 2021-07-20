Analyzing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Premier Exhibitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71% Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Premier Exhibitions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.26 $17.23 million ($3.72) -19.20 Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Exhibitions.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Premier Exhibitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50 Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $99.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.70%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Premier Exhibitions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as Â’Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and Â’Bodies…The Exhibition' and Â’Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages Â’Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; Â’Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and Â’The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

