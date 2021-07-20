Analyzing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CompuMed alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for CompuMed and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tucows has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.49%. Given Tucows’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tucows is more favorable than CompuMed.

Risk and Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92% Tucows 1.71% 7.90% 1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 1.66 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Tucows $311.20 million 2.79 $5.78 million N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Summary

Tucows beats CompuMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.