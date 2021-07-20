Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ADRZY opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADRZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

