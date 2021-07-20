Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s (NYSE:AOMR) Quiet Period To End on July 27th

Angel Oak Mortgage’s (NYSE:AOMR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. Angel Oak Mortgage had issued 7,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $136,800,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Angel Oak Mortgage’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Michael Fierman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, General Counsel Dory Black bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

