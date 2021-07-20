Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,104,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $623,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

