Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Malcolm Frank Sells 3,000 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.