APY.Finance (APY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $352,100.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $352,100.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00141664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,729.17 or 0.99820558 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,377,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.