AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hasbro worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.14. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,550 shares of company stock worth $21,458,407 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

