AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.99 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

