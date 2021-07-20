AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.38 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Credicorp worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credicorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAP shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

BAP opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

