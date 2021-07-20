AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.19 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,302 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,095,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 747,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 292,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

