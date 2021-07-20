AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.14 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 151.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 625,079 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JetBlue Airways worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,500,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 176,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 48,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,311 shares of company stock worth $3,168,726. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBLU stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

