AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 249.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,301 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 556,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,198,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,711,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

