AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 318,547 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 318,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Insiders sold 553,099 shares of company stock valued at $44,631,323 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.