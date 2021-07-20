AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 69,546 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

