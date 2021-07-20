AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Insiders have sold 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $711.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $554.26 and a twelve month high of $749.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $700.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

