Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

AHH opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.