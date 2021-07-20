Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Cap of $284,070.95

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $284,070.95 and approximately $3,294.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,864.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.90 or 0.06026867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.01354063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00366041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00132608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.00626167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00384022 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00291599 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,058,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,014,010 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.