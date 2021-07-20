Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 27,198 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

