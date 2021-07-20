Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Seneca Foods worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

SENEA opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 8.59%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,639.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $577,203.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

