Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $479.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

