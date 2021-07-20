Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.