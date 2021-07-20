Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 483.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of ProSight Global worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PROS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProSight Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 324,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $558.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.48. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

