Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after acquiring an additional 174,591 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,867 shares of company stock worth $2,986,309 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

