Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$12.25 at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.17.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$11.54 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.32.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

