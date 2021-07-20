Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

