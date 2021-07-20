Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.83. 54,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,727,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,996,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

