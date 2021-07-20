Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ashland Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASH opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.59. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

