ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC opened at GBX 3,820 ($49.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,848.85. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.