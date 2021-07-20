ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

ASOS stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

